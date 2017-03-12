New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, one of the 46 Attorneys that were appointed during the Obama administration, revealed that he was fired after he refused to step down from his post at the request of Donald Trump’s team. Bharara had previously made it clear that he would not be resigning, but was then told by General Jeff Sessions that they had to vacate their positions.
“I did not resign,” tweeted Bharara. “Moments ago I was fired.”
After the news was revealed, Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien tweeted their support for Bharara. The Showtime hit series is loosely based on the activities of Bharara and his legal battles with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen of SAC Capital, with Paul Giamatti’s character, the hard-charging, whip-smart Charles “Chuck” Rhodes Jr. playing a version of the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
“You’re a great man, Preet. An inspiration. Can’t wait to see what’s next,” Koppelman tweeted, adding, “Tech advisor + cameo?”
Levien retweeted Koppelman suggesting that Bharara should join the writing team.
The Alec Baldwin Foundation also tweeted about the firing, writing, “Trump is hiding something.”
Meanwhile, Steve DeKnight, creator and executive producer of Spartacus, also agreed with Koppelman’s words about Bharara.
Corrupt Republicans on Wall Street are glad to see Bharara go. They were getting tired of saying “And we would have gotten away with it too, if it hadn’t been for that meddling Democrat.”