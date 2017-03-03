Tonight CBS aired the first new episode of freshman drama Training Day since the untimely death of series star Bill Paxton last Saturday at the age of 61. The episode opened with a dedication to the veteran actor in his final TV role. Click on the video to watch it.



We will always remember you, Bill Paxton. pic.twitter.com/vPpke9zmgY — Training Day (@TrainingDayCBS) March 3, 2017



Paxton had completed work in December on the 13-episode first season of the midseason CBS drama, a reboot of Antoine Fuqua’s 2001 film. There are eight more unaired episodes after tonight’s.

Training Day is set 15 years after the events in the movie, and centers on an idealistic young police officer, Kyle Craig (Justin Cornwell), who is appointed to an elite squad of the LAPD where he is partnered with a seasoned, morally ambiguous detective Frank Roarke (Paxton).

The series is not expected to return next season.