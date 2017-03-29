Fox News Channel primetime host Bill O’Reilly devoted the better part of Tuesday to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) after likening her hair to a “James Brown wig.”

It started this morning when, appearing on Fox & Friends, Waters came up, because Democrats + Fox & Friends = morning show hilarity. “I love her! Maxine Waters should have her own sitcom,” O’Reilly said by way of opening the festivities. “People get angry with Maxine waters. I want more of it. Let’s go!”

The show played a clip of Waters speaking about President Donald Trump; she is not a fan. O’Reilly, who is a pal of Trump’s, got asked to comment on her remarks.

“I didn’t hear a word she said,” he responded. “I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James Brown – it’s the same wig!”

He went on:

“You’re all wrong about Maxine Waters; she’s a sincere individual. Whatever she says she believes; she’s not a phony. Alright? And that’s old school,” O’Reilly insisted. “So we’re giving Maxine a break here. I love you Maxine. I want to see you on The Factor.”

His comments did not go over well. Twitter torched him, calls for his sacking ensued. This afternoon, O’Reilly apologized said in a statement:

“As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends, calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

Tonight, he made her the subject of his opening segment:

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters once again is attacking President Trump. But what exactly is the beef?” he began.

“A liberal congresswoman attacks President Trump. For years Maxine Waters, Democrat from California, has been an outspoken left-wing voice, highlighting the oppression she believes black Americans experience. Talking Point believes Ms. Waters is totally sincere in her belief system. And although many Americans disagree with her extremism at times, she deserves a hearing and should not be marginalized by political opponents. In fact I made that mistake this morning, on Fox & Friends. I said, in simple jest, that the congresswoman’s hair distracted me,” he told viewers, wisely avoiding a repetition of the F&F jab.

“That was stupid. And I apologize. It has no place in the conversation. It is not necessary to poke anyone who is speaking from the heart in the public arena.

“But it is necessary to analyze what is being said,” O’Reilly pivoted.

He play a clip of her remarks about Trump being dangerous for the country.

O’Reilly thought it would be “instructive for Ms. Waters to come on The Factor to define her beef – what’s bothering her about President Trump. But of course, she will not do that. Way too risky. She will be challenged by me, and she doesn’t want to be challenged.”