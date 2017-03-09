Just in time for the premiere of his live-action Beauty & The Beast film, Chicago and Dreamgirls helmer Bill Condon has signed on to develop a stage adaptation of A Star Is Born, based on the 1954 Warner Bros. film starring Judy Garland and James Mason. The new musical is in early development; Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures will announce a production timeline in the near future, a spokesman said Thursday morning.

The story of an ingénue taken under the wing of a former matinee idol in 1950’s Hollywood, the show will feature classic Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin songs from the 1954 film, including “The Man That Got Away” and “Gotta Have Me Go With You.” The new property is not based on films with the same name from 1937, 1973, 1976, 2010 and especially not the one with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper attached that’s slated to come out in 2018.

Condon made his Broadway directing debut with the November 2014 revival of Side Show, a critical but not commercial success. Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures will be represented on Broadway this season with Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, directed by Jack O’Brien. The division also is developing stage versions of Beetlejuice, Dave, Dog Day Afternoon, Night Shift and 17 Again.