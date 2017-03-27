HBO’s limited series Big Little Lies drew 1.4 million viewers Sunday, up from 1.17 million the previous week, for its highest Live+Same Day rating to date as it nears the April 2 finale.

Total viewing for the night, including replays and HBO Go and HBO Now, was 2 million, also a series high, up 19% from the March 19 telecast and 23% above the series debut in February. Episodes are averaging more than 7 million viewers to date across all platforms.

The seven-episode series, based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book, tells the tale of three mothers of first-graders whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, James Tupper and Jeffrey Nordling. Jean-Marc Vallée directs from scripts by David E. Kelley.

Big Little Lies’ finale airs Sunday at 9 PM on HBO.