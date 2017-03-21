Against NCAA basketball competition on CBS, HBO’s limited series Big Little Lies logged 1.170 million viewers and a 0.44 adults 18-49 in Live+same day on Sunday, up slightly from the previous week to record the series’ highest L+SD marks to date, edging the premiere (1.134 million). Across all platforms, the premiere has amassed close to 8 million viewers to date.

At 9 PM, Big Little Lies faced AMC’s juggernaut The Walking Dead (10.382 million, 4.72 in 18-49) which slipped in face of basketball competition after rebounding from the March 5 season low last Sunday to near lows. It still was the biggest series on TV by a wide margin.

Following TWD, AMC’s Into the Badlands opened its second season with 3.44 million viewers and 1.4 in 18-49. That was down -46% in total viewers and -55% in 18-49 from the series premiere, which also followed TWD. Into the Badlands‘ lead-in was off by -19% in total viewers and -27% in 18-49. This was the lowest rated episode Into the Badlands airing behind TWD. (The series’ second half of Season 1 did not have the zombie hit as a lead-in.)