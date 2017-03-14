Big Hero 6 The Series doesn’t premiere until the fall, but Disney XD today ordered a second season of the small-screen project based on the Oscar-winning movie.

Disney XD

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series picks up immediately following the events of the 2014 Disney film and continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro (Ryan Potter, reprising his role from the film) and his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax (Scott Adsit, also reprising). Along with their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred, they form the superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures as they protect their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

Disney XD

The voice cast also includes several others reprising their roles from the movie including Maya Rudolph, Jamie Chung, Genesis Rodriguez, Alan Tudyk, David Shaughnessy and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee. Khary Payton and Brooks Wheelan are new to the property, voicing control freak Wasabi and fanboy Fred, respectively. Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi — the team behind Disney Channel’s Kim Possible — executive produce Big Hero 6 The Series.

The movie banked $657.8M worldwide to become the top-grossing toon of 2014. It went on to score a 2015 Oscar upset for Best Animated Feature over How to Train Your Dragon 2, which had all but swept at the Annie Awards that year.