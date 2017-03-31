The news yesterday that BET Head of Original Programming Zola Mashariki are departing the Viacom network is being disputed by Mashariki, who says she is on medical leave and her job is protected.

In a note to BET staff obtained by Deadline on Thursday evening, Mashariki wrote she was “concerned” to read she was part of the network’s announcement that included the exit of Hill, whose last day is today. She said she had been on medical leave since surgery last month after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Here are the facts,” she wrote in the memo (read it in full below). “I am on medical leave. My job is protected by the Family Medical Leave Act and related statutes (FMLA) and I have a contract in place. Viacom/BET are aware that I am scheduled to return on April 11 and that my medical leave may need to be extended depending on the progress of my recovery.”

In memos of her own to staff yesterday, chairman and CEO Debra Lee said BET head of programming Stephen Hill was exiting the company as of today. In a second memo, Lee said that Connie Orlando, SVP Specials, Music Programming, and News, will serve as interim head of programming for BET Networks. It was in a subsequent paragraph of that second memo that Lee wrote: “Additionally, Zola Mashariki, EVP, and Head of Original Programming, will also be departing the network.”

BET today reaffirmed that Mashariki is no longer employed at the network, saying in a statement: “These claims misrepresent the facts and are without merit. We strongly deny any allegation of wrongdoing.” According to network sources, Mashariki was terminated on grounds of performance issues that came before her medical leave.

Mashariki has not responded to an email seeking comment.

Here’s her full memo: