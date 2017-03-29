BET Networks said that President of Programming Stephen Hill is stepping down, and EVP Head of Original Programming Zola Mashariki is also departing. The network said Connie Orlando, SVP Specials, Music Programming, and News, will serve as the interim Head of Programming, according to chairman and CEO Debra Lee.
Lee sent out a memo to staff:
Dear BET Team,
I am happy to announce that Connie Orlando, Senior Vice President for Specials, Music Programming, and News, will serve as the interim Head of Programming for BET Networks. She will lead the team on next steps around Upfront, current programming and development.
Over the past decade Connie has worked in a variety of roles in the programming department and is a seasoned, talented and well respected industry veteran. We’re thrilled that she will step into this role during this period of transition.
Additionally, Zola Mashariki, EVP, and Head of Original Programming, will also be departing the network.
Connie will meet with the programming team in the next few days to discuss the transition and next steps. Thank you all so much for your dedication to BET, your creativity and work, which is so important.
Onward,
Debi
