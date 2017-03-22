Berto Colon (Orange is the New Black) has booked a series-regular role opposite Meaghan Rath in The Trustee, ABC’s comedic one-hour pilot from The Smurfs writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn, Warner Bros TV and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s studio-based Brownstone Productions. Written by Scherick and Ronn and directed by Michael Engler, The Trustee is described as a fun, female buddy cop comedy about Eliza Radley (Rath), a driven but stubborn detective who finds unlikely help from her precinct’s trustee, Amanda Jones (Cox), a larger-than-life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Colon will play Detective Martinez. Muscle-bound, arrogant and “not too bright,” Detective Martinez clashes with Detective Radley (Rath). Best known for his role as Cesar on Orange Is The New Black, Colon most recently appeared on ABC’s Conviction. The Tick for Amazon and HBO’s miniseries Show Me A Hero. He’s repped by The Mine and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Robert Baker (Texas Rising) is set as a series regular opposite Jason Biggs in ABC’s comedy pilot Charlie Foxtrot, from writer Sam Sklaver (Blunt Talk), Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Written by Sklaver and directed by Todd Holland, Charlie Foxtrot –– military slang for a clusterf*ck — centers on Captain Charlie Taylor (Biggs), a cautious, lovable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg who promises to look after his brother’s impulsive fiancée and her two misfit teens while his brother is deployed in Iraq. Baker will play Officer O’Brien, Taylor’s (Biggs) nemesis who works on the base. Known for his key recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Justified, Baker also starred in History miniseries Texas Rising and had a lead role in feature Devil’s Knot. He’s repped by LINK Entertainment and The Kohner Agency.