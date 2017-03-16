Benjamin Hollingsworth has boarded the Liam Neeson-starring action thriller Hard Powder from StudioCanal and producer Michael Shamberg. Hans Petter Moland is directing the pic, which is an English remake to his 2014 Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance. Written by Frank Baldwin, it follows Nels (Neeson), an upright snowplow driver in a glitzy ski town whose life is turned upside down when his son is murdered by the powerful local drug kingpin. He then seeks to dismantle the cartel, but his vengeful crusade sparks a turf war between a local gangster and a Native American mafia boss. Hollingsworth will play Dexter, one of Viking’s personal bodyguards and confidants. Repped by The Kohner Agency, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, and Play Management in Canada, Hollingsworth currently stars as Dr. Mario Savetti on the CBS medical drama Code Black.

REX/Shutterstock

Singer and guitarist Malina Moye has landed a supporting role in the Marc Fusco- directed indie film The Samuel Project, opposite topliners Hal Linden and Ryan Ochoa. The pics centers on a teen (Ochoa) who, for a school art project, gets to know his Jewish grandfather Samuel (Linden), who was rescued from Nazi capture as a young boy. Moye will play a bohemian art director who befriends an outcast teen and his isolated grandfather. Steve Weinberger and Rebecca Reyes are producing with filming slated to start this month. Moye, repped by Dynamic Artist Management, is known in the music world for her blend of rock and funk. Her recent album Rock and Roll Baby garnered three Billboard-charting singles on various charts in the Top 40.