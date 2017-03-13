Ben Tracy will begin covering Asia this spring as a CBS News Foreign Correspondent, division chief David Rhodes announced this morning. From Rhodes’ memo:

Adriana Diaz has done excellent work with the team here. Relocating back to the United States, Adriana will be a CBS News Correspondent based in Chicago.

Ben’s reporting has positioned him perfectly for this important new assignment. Based out of Los Angeles he has shown incredible range on stories such as the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the 2014 hostage taking in Sydney, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan—as well as countless excellent pieces from across the USA.

Our coverage of Asia has always distinguished CBS News, making Beijing one of our most important postings. CBS has maintained a continuous presence in China’s capital since 1981. Our presence in Japan through TBS is one of our most critical broadcaster relationships. We are constantly working to open more of the region to more original reporting by CBS News journalists.