Ben Affleck, the Oscar-winning director who is a main artery of Warner Bros’ DC Universe movies playing Batman, said today in a Facebook post that he has completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

The multi-hyphenate, whose latest film was Warner Bros’ December release Live By Night which he wrote and directed, had been tapped to direct as well as star in Warner Bros’ reboot The Batman — he had co-written the script with Geoff Johns — but decided to cede the director role at the end of January. That job eventually went to Matt Reeves.

Here’s Affleck’s Facebook post today:

The next pic in the Warners franchise, the omnibus Justice League, which stars Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa, is set for a November 17 worldwide bow.

At the time of Affleck’s exit as The Batman director, he said he remained committed to the film.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” he said then. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”