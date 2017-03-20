With that legal action in the rearview, BET is moving forward with Being Mary Jane. The Viacom-owned cable net today confirmed July 18 as the premiere date for the 10-episode second half of the series’ third season.

BET Networks

The future of BET’s signature drama appeared to be in doubt after Union filed a lawsuit in October that alleged the network and the show’s producers had reneged on an agreement to have a significant break between the 10-episode fourth and fifth seasons of the drama. Union’s camp said BET and Being Mary Jane producers threw that deal aside so production could run back-to-back and cost cuts. Union was seeking general damages of at least $3 million and a declaration that BET could not seek more than 13 episodes for any season of Being Mary Jane. The breach-of-contract suit was settled suit was settled just after Christmas.

In the midseason finale airing tomorrow, Mary Jane (Union) is all smiles as she approaches her 40th birthday. With a weekend getaway planned to Martha’s Vineyard, things seem to be looking up. But a brief romantic encounter with her old nemesis and now boss, Justin (Michael Ealy), has Mary Jane cloudy about what to do in her relationship and at her job. Meanwhile, Kara (Lisa Vidal) gets caught in the crossfire of Mary Jane’s ambition.