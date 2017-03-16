Willa Fitzgerald (Scream) and Dylan Bruno (Numbr3s) are set as series regulars in Fox’s Behind Enemy Lines, a drama pilot loosely based on the 2001 movie.

Written by Nikki Toscano and directed by McG, Behind Enemy Lines is a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped behind enemy lines. It’s described as a multiple-perspective narrative that closely follows our soldiers on the ground and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in D.C. as they attempt to bring our heroes home safely and under the radar. Fitzgerald will play Roxanne Daly, a Navy pilot stationed on the USS Tyson, and Ziggy’s (Gabriel Chavarria) ex-girlfriend. Bruno will portray Scott Byrne, the cautious, but firm Commander of the Air Group, who has a lot of pilots under his command.

The project hails from 20th Century Fox TV — whose feature sibling was behind the movie — studio-based Temple Hill and Davis Entertainment,

Fitzgerald, who was the star on the first two seasons of MTV’s Scream, is in first position on the pilot. She recently wrapped feature Misfortune opposite John Cusack, and indie Freak Show, directed by Trudie Styler. She also can be seen as the lead in Beach House, directed by Jason Saltiel. Fitzgerald is repped by Paradigm and Principato-Young.

Bruno starred for six seasons as Colby Granger on CBS’ Numb3rs. His feature credits include Taken 3 and Where The Heart Is opposite Natalie Portman. He’s repped by Gersh and Principal LA.