Nestor Carbonell (Bates Motel) and Colm Feore (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) have been cast opposite Marg Helgenberger and B.J. Britt in Fox’s drama pilot Behind Enemy Lines, a drama pilot loosely based on the 2001 movie.

Written by Nikki Toscano and directed by McG, Behind Enemy Lines is a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped behind enemy lines. It’s described as a multiple-perspective narrative that closely follows our soldiers on the ground and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in D.C. as they attempt to bring our heroes home safely and under the radar.

Carbonell will play Mateo Rodriguez, a respected career Navy man and Executive Officer on the USS Tyson aircraft carrier. Feore will play Undersecretary Of State David Alexander, a former Naval Officer working for Secretary of State Byron James and husband to Navy Admiral Bobbie Decker (Helgenberger).

The project hails from 20th Century Fox TV — whose feature sibling was behind the movie — studio-based Temple Hill and Davis Entertainment.

