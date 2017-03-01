East Los High alum Gabriel Chavarria and Melia Kreiling (Tyrant) have joined the cast of Fox’s drama pilot Behind Enemy Lines, a drama pilot loosely based on the 2001 movie.

Written by Nikki Toscano and directed by McG, Behind Enemy Lines is a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped behind enemy lines. It’s described as a multiple-perspective narrative that closely follows our soldiers on the ground and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in D.C. as they attempt to bring our heroes home safely and under the radar. Chavarria will play Ziggy Rodriguez, a Navy pilot, and the son of lifetime career Senior Navy Executive Officer Mateo Rodriguez. Kreiling will portray Shia Irivani, a Naval officer of deep faith, strong, principled, a woman of integrity, not without a sense of humor. They join previously cast Marg Helgenberger and B.J. Britt.

The project hails from 20th Century Fox TV — whose feature sibling was behind the movie — studio-based Temple Hill and Davis Entertainment,

Chavarria played Jacob Aguilar in East Los High and will next be seen in War For The Planet Of The Apes, set to hit theaters in July. He’s repped by Paradigm.

Kreiling also was recently cast in Amazon’s The Last Tycoon. Her other credits include the role of Daliyah in FX’s Tyrant and Guardians of the Galaxy. She’s repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.