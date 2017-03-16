By the way, in case you didn’t know, there’s a huge movie opening tonight: Disney’s live action feature Beauty and the Beast. Previews kicked off at 6PM EST in Imax, PLF and Cinemark XD auditoriums with regular 2D shows starting at 7PM.

Non-Disney early estimates are pegging Beauty and the Beast between $12M-$14M for tonight, which would blow away recent Disney live action titles, The Jungle Book ($4.2m Thursday, $32M Friday) on its first Thursday and Cinderella ($2.3M Thursday, $23M Friday). That’s a great start for a female-skewing film and unlike last year’s Batman v. Superman which was frontloaded with a $27.7M Thursday –the best for the month of March– sources’ notions are that Beauty will blossom throughout the weekend.

After Batman vs. Superman, The Hunger Games five years ago clocked $19.7M on its first Thursday.

Fandango is reporting that already more than 1,000 showtimes are sold out this weekend across the country from big cities like New York and Los Angeles to small ones from Billings, Montana to Texarkana, Texas. That number is on par to the pre-sales for say, Dark Knight, Avengers and the Twilight sequels at this point in time.

Still that doesn’t mean that tickets aren’t available for the Bill Condon-directed musical. In the digital age, exhibitors can add showtimes in the blink of the eye, and if you look at say a theater like the Hollywood Arclight on Sunset Blvd, they’re showing the movie ten times tonight, but that goes up to 30 showtimes tomorrow. One takeaway from the heartland pre-sales of Beauty and the Beast: The whole uproar among the faith-based over the pic’s LeFou homosexual character doesn’t seem to be slowing business one bit.

Currently the online ticket seller says that Beauty and the Beast is set to topple one of its biggest March pre-sellers Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice with more than 90% of this weekend’s ticket sales on Fandango alone. As previously reported, Beauty is already Fandango’s biggest family pre-seller outstripping the advance sales of Finding Dory and Captain America: Civil War.

Weekend projections for Beauty and the Beast are as low as $120M, and as high as $150M.