When it comes to clocking Wednesday box office records, it’s a challenging feat for any film that’s already in release because they’re competing against those titles that actually opened on that day in the past.

However, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast remains strong with an estimated $11.4M yesterday, -36% from Tuesday. The Bill Condon-directed musical easily slotted the best Wednesday in March ahead of Passion of the Christ ($8.4M second Wednesday), Batman v. Superman ($8.1M) and The Hunger Games ($8.05M), but among all Wednesdays before summer, Beauty and the Beast is second behind Passion of the Christ‘s opening day ($26.55M).

Currently Beauty has a running domestic total $217.6M. Among those Disney animated films adapted into live features, Beauty and the Beast, will soon surpass Sleeping Beauty spinoff Maleficent ($241.4M), and ultimately takeover Alice in Wonderland ($334M) and The Jungle Book ($364M). Beauty beat Cinderella ($201M) on Tuesday and while it has outstripped the original 1991 Beauty and the Beast ($145.86M), the Emma Watson movie will best that film’s lifetime take including re-releases today ($218.96M).