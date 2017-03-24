Lionsgate’s release of Saban’s Power Rangers racked up $3.6M last night at 2,700 domestic sites. The pic, directed by Dean Israelite and based on the multi-billion dollar selling TV/toy franchise, is tracking to open between $30M-$40M.

Power Rangers’ Thursday is $100K shy of the $3.7M that Kong: Skull Island racked up and the $2.2M posted by The Lego Batman movie. Both respectively opened to $61M and $53M this year. Power Ranger‘s Thursday night also decimates the previews of Maze Runner ($1.1M at 2,200 locations, $32.5M opening) and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials ($1.7M previews, $30.3M opening).

Sony/Skydance’s R-rated sci-fi thriller Life starring Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal didn’t scare anyone into theater in its first night, grossing $800K at 2,627 venues that started at 7PM. Sony is seeing a mid-teens weekend. Warner Bros.’ Dax Shepard comedy CHIPS is also opening; they will have previews figures soon.

All three new entries are on the low side in their initial Rotten Tomatoes scores with Life charting the best with a middling 63% fresh. Power Rangers is currently at 44% Rotten with CHIPS at 28% Rotten.

Despite three wide releases on the marquee, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast remained the top ticket yesterday earning an estimated $11M, -5% from Wednesday, and taking its week’s take to $228.7M. Even if the movie bottoms out at $71.3M in its second weekend –many expect it to do $80M– Beauty and the Beast will easily cross $300M.

Warner Bros./Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island field second yesterday with $1.88M, and a two week tally of $119M.

Though 20th Century Fox’s Logan was third on Thursday with $1.4M, Wolverine’s running cume stands at $191.3M with $200M within its grasp this weekend.

In addition, Lionsgate/Summit’s Oscar winner La La Land, finally crossed $150M at the domestic B.O. in its 15th week. Pic arrives on digital HD on April 11 and DVD/Blu-Ray/On-Demand on April 25.