Refresh for latest…: Disney’s Beauty And The Beast charmed its way into the international box office this weekend with a wild $180M start. Combined with the equally monstrous domestic opening, that puts the global tally for the live-action update of 1991’s animated classic at a magnifique $350M worldwide. The Bill Condon-directed film is now the No. 2 March debut of all time both globally and internationally, behind Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

We had a sense yesterday that BATB was headed across $300M global and indeed it sprang past pre-weekend estimates on all fronts.

Looking at the same suite of offshore markets, and at today’s rates, the opening BATB frame is running 35% ahead of The Jungle Book, 96% ahead of Alice In Wonderland, 100% ahead of Maleficent and 148% ahead of Cinderella.

The Emma Watson/Dan Stevens-starrer was No. 1 in virtually all debuts — it’s playing in 44 material markets this weekend. A dazzling $22.8M in the UK gave BATB the highest grossing 3-day opening weekend ever for a PG title; and China opened to $44.8M for the biggest-ever Disney Live Action launch weekend (note that Disney Live Action refers to non-Lucasfilm/Marvel releases).

In other highlights, this is the top March opening ever in several territories, including the UK, Germany and Mexico. BATB also had the No. 1 bow of 2017 in those markets as well as Italy, Sweden and Brazil, among others. The film further surpassed the lifetimes of Maleficent and Alice In Wonderland in China, Korea and India.

In IMAX plays, BATB waltzed to a record-setting $21M on 1,026 screens worldwide. In 55 international markets, the gross was $8.5M on 649. The movie, which features an expanded aspect ratio that is exclusive to IMAX, is the 300th DMR (digital media remastering) title in the format’s history and pushes IMAX past the $6B total global box office mark.

BATB is the No. 1 global bow ever for a PG-rated film in IMAX, topping Disney’s own Jungle Book ($20M) from last year. It is the No. 2 overseas launch for a PG movie after TJB‘s $9.7M.

Overall, the UK is a big part of this fairy tale. Along with the PG record noted above, the $22.8M score is the 5th highest grossing 3-day launch of all time. The Saturday was the 2nd biggest ever only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The film is doing Jungle Book-style business overseas — and indeed outpacing it — with a launch in the UK that is +83% on that film. This is further the biggest Disney Live Action opening in the market and the top March debut frame ever. It also tops the start for all musicals in the market.

The Top 5 hubs this session are China ($44.8M), the UK ($22.8M), Korea ($11.9M), Mexico ($11.6M) and Germany ($10.7M). Market breakdowns are coming below.

We do not have reporting from all studios, however other notable numbers this frame include the opening of Jordan Peele’s Get Out from Universal and Blumhouse; Warner Bros’ Kong: Skull Island which is thisclose to $150M international after two sessions; Universal’s Split crossing $250M worldwide; Uni’s A Dog’s Purpose passing $100M international; and Illumination/Universal’s Sing nearing $600M global.

Breakdowns on those and others are being updated below.

MORE…