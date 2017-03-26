Refresh for latest…: Disney’s Beauty And The Beast continued to shine in the sophomore session with another $119.2M at the international box office — a less than 35% drop from opening last week. The global cume is $690.3M through Sunday making the Bill Condon-directed live-action tuner the No. 1 movie of 2017 worldwide (and domestic). The offshore total to date is $373.3M.

BATB now becomes the 4th consecutive Walt Disney Studios release to pass $600M global, after Doctor Strange, Moana and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It also helped push the Mouse across $1B at the worldwide box office during last week. The estimated total through Sunday is $1.3B.

New openings for Belle and the castle-dwellers this frame included France ($8.4M with previews), Australia ($11.1M with previews) and Argentina ($4.4M/No. 1 2017 bow). Holds were impressive with slight dips in many majors. In the UK, the Emma Watson/Dan Stevens-starrer scored the 3rd biggest 2nd weekend ever (behind only Skyfall and Spectre) and March’s biggest ever sophomore frame.

In China, Beauty gave up the No. 1 slot to another beast. Warner Bros/Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island took over the Middle Kingdom box office beginning Friday when it stomped in to score the 2nd biggest English-language opening of 2017. The giant ape ultimately pounded out a $72.1M Middle Kingdom launch. In IMAX, a $6.5M China debut on 387 screens is the all-time top March opening in the format. Overall, Kong well surpassed $200M internationally, with a $93M frame that brings the offshore box office to $258.6M.

Fox Elsewhere, there were several new openers in various rollout patterns. Lionsgate/Saban’s Power Rangers, morphed into an $18.7M debut in 62 overseas markets while DreamWorks Animation/Fox’s Boss Baby took a big $16.3M in five plays including a yuuuge $10.3M in Russia. Columbia/Skydance’s Life found $16.1M in 56 markets. In continued play, Illumination/Universal’s Sing reached $600M at the global box office.

Breakdowns on those films and more are being updated below.

NEW

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS

Lionsgate From Lionsgate, the franchise reboot saw its debut weekend morph into an $18.7M launch in 62 markets. The best plays were in Latin America, with Mexico opening at No. 2 with $3M and Brazil grabbing $2.1M, also at No. 2.

The UK also opened at No. 2 with $2.1M. In Asia, the smaller plays like Malaysia and the Philippines did well with $1.7M and $1.1M, respectively. Of course there’s a beauty and her great beast traipsing around the globe and they’re still taking a lot of oxygen out of the markets.

However, the film is skewing younger internationally than it is with domestic audiences and that’s particularly true in Europe. Missing from the Top 5 slots were such majors as Germany and Russia.

The brand itself, created by Haim Saban and Japan’s Toei, has logged some TV 831 episodes, with toy sales well above $6B. A Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers feature was previously released by Fox back in 1995. Some have been comping this Power Rangers (est prod cost $100M) to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise reboot that Paramount kicked off in 2014. The first of those films went on to $302M overseas after strong opening reviews. Last year’s Out Of The Shadows served up $163.6M on the offshore half-shell. However, both of those were summer releases so are not perfect guides.

The next big dates on the Dean Israelite-helmed Rangers are in France, Italy and Spain the week of April 5. Notably still to come are Korea and Japan later down the line.

