Faith Driven Consumers, a special interest group that claims to represent 41 million people, says 95% of them are less likely to see Beauty and the Beast due to Disney’s decision to include an “exclusively gay moment” in the film. Nearly all of them are “now less likely to spend money with Disney in light of the “gay moment,” coming, the group says, “on top of Disney’s long-standing pattern.”

This, as current U.S./Canada projections on the movie fall between $120M-$130M at 4,210 theaters.

FDC says 58% of those polled believe the “primary motivation” behind Disney’s decision to include this “gay moment” in the film is to “normalize homosexuality.”

“Disney’s decision to celebrate LGBT individuals…in Beauty and the Beast is a testament to the LGBT community’s success in advocating for and achieving high-profile recognition of their worldview,” said Chris Stone, founder of Faith Driven Consumer.

FDC insists “this is not homophobia or bigotry,” insisting this instead reflects that “there are many complex realities in the world that Faith Driven Consumers simply do not wish to have addressed with their children via entertainment, especially in a family movie.”

“Beauty and the Beast—previously an acceptable family film—is now being used, as its director proudly revealed, to promote a message that is in conflict with deeply held tenets of Faith Driven Consumers’ religious beliefs,” the org said.

Despite the org’s best efforts, current U.S./Canada projections on the movie hover between $120M-$130M at 4,210 theaters. Fandango reports the title has set a record as the biggest family movie pre-seller in the company’s 17-year history, already outselling Disney’s big pics last summer, Finding Dory ($135M opening) and Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War ($179.1M). Should Beauty And The Beast clear $166M stateside, it will beat Warner Bros’ Batman V. Superman, which has been the top March opener of all-time since last year.

Faith Driven Consumers is the group that, back in 2013, launched the IStandWithPhil.com petition, when A+E suspended Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson after he compared homosexuality to bestiality in a GQ interview. The petition demanded A&E cease its “discriminatory censorship of Mr. Robertson and to treat people of faith with equality, fairness, and true tolerance.”

Faith Driven Consumer says in 2017 it is working to achieve “marketplace and workplace equality” for its members “who have the right to be celebrated as an essential color in the American rainbow of diversity.”