Director Bill Condon promised that there would be a gay character in the live-action version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and there is in Josh Gad’s character LeFou with another couple of scenes that allude to homosexuality. And now a small, Christian-operated drive-in theater in Henagar, AL says it won’t show the film because of it. This weekend, the drive-in is playing The Eagle Huntress and A Dog’s Purpose, which are G and PG-13, respectively, but they are fiercely objecting to “when companies continually force their views on us.” The theater is a second-run venue and is in a town with a population of about 36,000.

According to its Facebook page, the Henagar Drive-in states:

It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out. When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine. For those that do not know Beauty and the Beast is “premiering” their first homosexual character. The producer also says at the end of the movie “there will be a surprise for same-sex couples”. If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it. I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That’s fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support!

We have reached out to the owners of the Henagar, Alabama drive-in, but they have not responded yet to Deadline’s inquiry. Disney had no comment.

Beauty and the Beast opens March 17 and is expected to be one of the biggest opening weekends of the year with an estimated between $110M and $150M for its three-day weekend.