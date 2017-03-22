While it continues to break records domestically, Disney’s Beauty And The Beast clocked another $18.2M at the international box office on Tuesday. The offshore cume is now $222.3M with global at $428.5M. That sets the Bill Condon-directed live-action fairy tale on course to hit $500M global later this week.

The overseas Tuesday was 10% of the initial weekend frame. As previously noted, the update on the 1991 animated classic is comping well to last year’s The Jungle Book. That movie’s first Tuesday repped 11% of its launch frame.

China on Tuesday added $4.1M ($53.7M cume to date), followed by the UK with $2.8M ($29.4M to date); Brazil with $1.3M ($13.8M to date); and Mexico’s $1M ($16.6M so far). Korea, Germany and Italy all grossed $900K on Tuesday for respective cumes of $13.8M, $11.1M and $9.4M.

France opened today, and the first afternoon screenings in Paris (with kids on the traditional half-day from school) scored the No. 2 start of the year in the capital. However, with the surrounding suburbs included, Beauty And The Beast is the top opener of 2017 by far with over 12K admissions, per local reporting.

Australia will be Disney’s guest beginning tomorrow.