As it heads into its sophomore frame, Disney’s Beauty And The Beast will cross $500M at the global box office today. The cume through Thursday is $490.6M worldwide with international box office now at $262M. Yesterday, the Bill Condon-directed live-action update on 1991’s animated classic waltzed to a further $17.8M offshore.

Mrs Potts served her first cuppa in Australia on Thursday with a $1.6M opening for a $2.9M running total including big previews. The debut is the No. 2 biggest March opening day ever (behind Batman V Superman) and the top launch of 2017 so far. The tale as old as time came in 269% over Belle’s Disney cousin Cinderella and 76% higher than last year’s The Jungle Book.

Argentina was also a new guest at the castle with $600K for the top Disney Live Action opening ever and the best start of the year. It more than tripled The Jungle Book’s first swing. In Israel and Hungary, the Emma Watson-starrer was No. 1 in its Thursday bows and bigger than TJB.

In total overseas, Thursday’s BATB haul repped 10% of the first weekend (same as TJB’s first Thursday in wide release).

The film has crossed $60M in China off of a $3.1M Thursday that brings the total there to $60.3M. (It will slip out of No. 1 in the Middle Kingdom this weekend with the arrival of Warner Bros/Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island which had a fantastic Friday on what unofficial local reporting has as $20M+.)

The UK continued to swoon for BATB with $2M on Thursday for $34.2M to date. Mexico now has a cume of $18.4M ($800K Thurs), followed by Brazil with $16.8M ($900M Thurs) and Korea at $15.3M ($700K Thurs) to round out the Top 5.

BATB will continue its international pirouette this weekend, although no new markets are bowing today. New wide releases this frame include Sony/Skydance’s Life and Lionsgate/Saban’s Power Rangers.