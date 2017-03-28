Disney’s Beauty And The Beast continues to have moviegoers in a swoon as Belle and the gang grossed another $17.1M global yesterday to bring the worldwide cume to $710.5M through Monday. With $10.2M at offshore turnstiles yesterday, the international box office is now $384.6M — that will rise to over $400M in short order this week. Domestically, the total through Monday is $325.9M.

Beauty And The Beast reached the $700M milestone in 12 days and has been running ahead of comps like The Jungle Book, Maleficent and Cinderella in many markets. It is the No. 1 movie of 2017 to date worldwide, internationally and domestically.

Over the weekend, it became the 4th consecutive Walt Disney Studios release to pass $600M global, after Doctor Strange, Moana and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It also helped push the Mouse across $1B at the worldwide box office during last week.

The offshore Monday score for the Bill Condon-directed live-action update on 1991’s animated classic was worth 8% of the weekend which came in at $120.6M in the actuals. Play continues strongly in Latin America and Europe (where school holidays will begin to kick in) and in Australia which just released this past session. Oz tied Brazil for Monday’s 3rd best score of $800K.

The Top 5 markets are currently: China ($73.9M/$1.2M Mon); the UK ($50.9M/$1.3M Mon); Brazil ($24.6M/$800K Mon); Mexico ($23.8M/$400K Mon); and Korea ($23.7M/$600K Mon).

Next frame, Lumière will shine his light on the Netherlands, New Zealand, Chile and Malaysia. In the latter, Disney stood its ground and was granted a release with no cuts after censors had angled to get more than four minutes chopped. Japan will be the final market to be enchanted, on April 21.