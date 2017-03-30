Continuing its rosy path at the worldwide and international box office, Disney’s Beauty And The Beast crossed $400M at offshore turnstiles on Wednesday. The overseas cume is $409.3M. Coupled with the domestic total of $341.8M through yesterday, the global running feast is $751.1M.

Wednesday was up from Tuesday overseas with $13.3M and 11% of the previous weekend. At this rate, BATB will pass $800M global this weekend on its way to what many expect will be a final over $1B. Japan is still to come on April 21.

The Bill Condon-helmed live-action update on the Mouse’s 1991 animated classic opened in the Netherlands yesterday with $300K. Including previews, it’s at $500K there and has scored the biggest launch day of 2017, and the 2nd best March bow ever behind only Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

With Wednesday’s numbers factored in, China still leads at $76.2M ($1.1M Wed), followed by the UK ($54.3M cume/$1.9M Wed), Brazil ($26.3M/$900K), Korea ($24.8M/$600K) and Mexico ($24.7M/$500K). Notably, Spain and Australia had big Wednesdays with $800K each, lifting their cumes to $14.8M and $14.1M, respectively. Australia opened just this past frame.

Belle and the rest of the gang continue to perform ahead of last year’s comp, The Jungle Book, in many markets.