Disney’s live action take on the tale as old as time scored an estimated $18M yesterday, +33% from Monday notching the best Tuesday before the summer season ever.

Beauty and the Beast not only beats the previous pre-summer Tuesday record holder Furious 7 ($13.3M) and last year’s Batman v. Superman ($12.1M), but it also outstrips the Tuesday of such tentpoles as The Avengers ($17.67M), (Rogue One ($17.6M) and Captain America: Civil War ($13.76M).

Through five days, Beauty and the Beast has racked up $206.3M, tying with four other titles reaching the double-century mark at the B.O. in that time span: Captain America: Civil War, The Dark Knight, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Disney will file their official numbers later this morning.