Disney’s Beauty And The Beast continued its offshore waltz on Monday to take the international box office to $204.2M. Belle, her Beast, Mrs Potts and the rest of the castle dwellers are at $392.4M global through Monday. They will pass $400M worldwide today.

The overseas Monday of $21.9M on BATB reps 12% of the weekend’s $182.3M. That’s a stronger hold than would normally be expected for a family film — and also comes with most markets not on holiday. Putting it into some more perspective, last year’s The Jungle Book had a first Monday that was 10% of its launch frame. And, while we’re at it — and though it’s not an apples-to-apples comp — Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story last December did 13% of its opening weekend on the first Monday.

Yesterday, offshore markets were led by China with $4.7M to rep 11% of the weekend ($49.5M cume to date). Mexico — where the Benito Juarez birthday holiday fueled a massive 32% of the weekend — followed with $3.8M ($15.6M to date). The UK added $2.2M for 9% of the opening session ($26.6M to date). Brazil saw a rosy $1.5M (14% of the weekend/$12.6M to date); and Korea voiced another $1M (10% of weekend/$12.8M to date).

Germany ($10.2M), Italy ($8.6M), Russia ($7.1M), the Philippines ($6.8M) and Spain ($6.6M) round out the Top 10 totals so far.

Lumière will shine his light into France beginning tomorrow, followed by Australia on Thursday as Oz heads into school break. Japan takes a seat at the table on April 21. Also notable, Malaysia will be guests at the party beginning March 30, following a postponed March 16 release when censors wanted to cut over four minutes of the movie. Disney stood its ground, refused cuts and on appeal today was granted a PG-13 rating and a new date, sans edits.