Beau Garrett (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) is set for a key series-regular role opposite Richard Schiff and Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor, ABC’s medical drama pilot from House creator David Shore and Hawaii Five-O co-star Daniel Dae Kim. Written by Shore based on a South Korean format and directed by Seth Gordon, The Good Doctor centers on Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with Savant syndrome who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. Garrett will play Jessica Preston, a hospital board member who is a friend of Dr. Glassman (Schiff) and sides with him as he presents his protegee, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), to the board. Garrett plays Phoebe on Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce, which recently wrapped its third season. She’s repped by Paradigm, LINK Entertainment and attorney Jason Hendler.

Sawyer Barth has signed on as a series regular opposite Michael Urie and Annie Mumolo in Amy’s Brother, Fox’s single-camera comedy executive produced by the husband-and-wife duo of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone via Warner Bros TV. Written and co-executive produced by Jim Cashman and Mitch Silpa and directed/exec produced by Beth McCarthy Miller, Amy’s Brother is about an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man, Matthew (Urie), and his estranged sister, Amy (Mumolo), and her two children find themselves not only back in one another’s lives but also living under one roof. Barth will play Zach, Amy’s (Mumolo) son and Abby’s (Ursula Parker) brother. He’s an entitled, popular 15-year-old, who reacts badly to his perfect life being upended. Barth replaces Sloane Morgan Siegel, who was originally cast in the role. Barth plays Charlie in the indie film Super Dark Times set to premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. He’s repped by CESD.