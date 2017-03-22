The BBC led the pack at the UK’s Royal Televsion Society Programme Awards, taking 13 awards for shows including Fleabag, Happy Valley and Undercover.

The RTS Programme Awards, which took place in London on Wednesday night and was hosted by comedian Sandi Toksvig, saw the BBC scooped 13 awards including the newly introduced RTS Channel of the Year Award for BBC Three and the Breakthrough Award for Fleabag writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Waller-Bridge also picked up the award in the Writer-Comedy Category.

Asim Chaudhry won the Comedy Performance Award for his role in People Just Do Nothing and the series also won for Scripted Comedy. The Single Drama award went to Murdered By My Father.

Sophie Okonedo fought off competition from Julie Walters and Jodie Comer to win the Actor (Female) Award for her role in BBC One drama Undercover. The channel’s Happy Valley also picked up an award for Drama Series with the show’s writer Sally Wainwright winning for Writer-Drama. Wainwright also received the Judges’ Award for being a writer of outstanding distinction.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 snatched nine awards at the event including Robbie Coltrane for Actor (Male) for his turn in National Treasure. That drama also won in the Mini-Series category. Grayson Perry received two awards for Grayson Perry All Man series, in the Presenter and Arts categories while Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe took home the entertainment performace award for The Last Leg. Other awards collected by the channel include Daytime Programme for Find It, Fix It, Flog It and Live Event for Stand Up To Cancer.

ITV’s popular weekend program Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway won in the Entertainment category while soap opera Emmerdale won for a second consecutive year in the Soap and Continuing Drama category.

Julie Walters was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding career on television.

The RTS Programme Awards are chaired by The Foundry CEO Alex Mahon and held in partnership with Audio Network.