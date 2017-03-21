Fox Searchlight’s Battle of the Sexes about the legendary 1973 tennis match between ex-champ-hustler Bobby Riggs and World number one Billie Jean King, will have its game date at the multiplex on Sept. 22.

Pic stars respectively Steve Carell and Oscar winner Emma Stone as the iconic tennis stars, whose face-off was one of the most-watched sports events of all-time; a symbolic face-off about gender equality. Little Miss Sunshine directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris direct from a script by Slumdog Millionaire‘s Simon Beaufoy. Elisabeth Shue, Alan Cumming, Andrea Riseborough, Sarah Silverman and Bill Pullman also star.

Typically Searchlight platforms its films, however, given the star-power on this one, it could easily go wide. The big movie on Sept. 22 currently is Warner Bros.’ Ninjago. Lionsgate also has the Arizona wildfire drama with Josh Brolin and Miles Teller, Granite Mountain, opening wide. Focus Features will have Stephen Frears’ Victoria and Abdul in exclusive release.