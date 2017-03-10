EXCLUSIVE: With A&E’s Bates Motel closing its doors after five seasons on Monday, April 24, the half-hour special Bates Motel: The Check Out will air promptly afterwards from 11:04pm- 11:34pm.

Fans will get the chance to say goodbye to Norman and mama Norma with questions off social media answered by cast members Vera Farmiga (Norma), Freddie Highmore (Norman/Mother) and Nestor Carbonell (Sheriff Alex Romeo) as well as EPs and creators, Kerry Ehrin and Carlton Cuse.

In addition to interviews, favorite scenes and bloopers will be aired throughout.

Last night’s episode of Bates Motel, “Bad Blood” showed how a split personality like Norman could be in his various realities: in his present state, talking to his dead mother, and also becoming her.