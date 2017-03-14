Zoe Lister-Jones’ feature directorial comedy Band Aid will be opening on June 2. IFC took North American rights to this Sundance Film Festival comedy about a feuding couple who start a band to reconcile their marriage per the suggestion of their therapist.

Lister-Jones stars as Anna, and Adam Pally plays her husband Ben. Fred Armisen also stars as their neighbor who joins the band as a drummer.

Pic was also produced by Lister-Jones, under her production company Mister Lister Films, with Natalia Anderson and EP Daryl Wein (Mister Lister Films). The film was financed by QC Entertainment with QC’s Ted Hamm, Sean McKittrick, Ray Mansfield, and Shaun Redick serving as EPs. QC recently celebrated their production Get Out crossing $100M. Check out our interview above with Lister-Jones and Pally. The production had a huge female crew, and here Pally speaks about that.