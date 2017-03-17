Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy) is set for a recurring role opposite Dwayne Johnson on the upcoming third season of HBO comedy series Ballers.

Guttenberg will play Wayne Hastings Jr, a Las Vegas billionaire, real estate mogul and casino magnate.

Looking at the whirlwind lifestyles and real-life problems of former and current football players, Ballers stars Johnson as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players in sun-soaked Miami.

Known for his role as Sgt. Carey Mahoney in the Police Academy franchise, Guttenberg also had starring roles in features Cocoon, Three Men and a Baby, and Short Circuit. His TV work includes a lead role in Veronica Mars, guest spots on Community and The Mysteries of Laura and he most recently played Colton in Sharknado 4.