The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the nominations for its BAFTA TV Craft Awards this morning in London with the BBC’s landmark natural history series Planet Earth II scoring a lead nine mentions. Netflix also broke out today with its epic period drama The Crown tallying up seven (a first for the streaming service), while the BBC’s John Le Carré adaptation The Night Manager spied six.

The Craft Awards are honoring behind-the-scenes talent across 2016 with eligibility for programs aired from January 1-December 31 (Sherlock‘s 4th season just missed the cut, although the one-off special from early 2016, The Abominable Bride, is nominated three times). Last year’s leader in the Craft noms, Wolf Hall, also went on to lead the main TV nominations. (Planet Earth II won’t have as many opportunities in the later BAFTA races which skew more towards drama, comedy and entertainment.)

Netflix Feature helmers Stephen Daldry and Susanne Bier picked up nominations in the Directing category today for The Crown and The Night Manager, respectively. The Crown‘s Peter Morgan is mentioned in the fiction writing race. The Crown and The Night Manager also took nods in Production Design as did The Weinstein Co’s BBC One Tolstoy adaptation, War And Peace (five nominations total). Netflix anthology series Black Mirror and BBC Three comedy Fleabag are among other programs recognized today across various categories.

AMC BAFTA tweaked its rules last year to adapt to a changing landscape. Notably, under the old rules, series like The Crown, The Night Manager or War And Peace would not have been eligible due to their funding models which would have instead relegated them to the International Series category of the main prizes. But a rule that previously stipulated 50% of the funding for a series came from the UK was kiboshed and the primary criteria for qualification is now that creative control of a project resides in Britain. Another new stipulation is that the worldwide premiere broadcast has to have been in the UK, although in cases where a series bows day-and-date (ie on Netflix), it qualifies. These rules extend to the Craft Awards.

Nominations for the main Television Awards will be announced on April 11. This year’s Craft ceremony will be held at London’s The Brewery on April 23 and will be hosted for the sixth time by Stephen Mangan. Here’s the full list of nominations:

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT

MAHALIA BELO (Director) Ellen – Touchpaper Television/Channel 4

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE (Writer and Creator) Crashing – Big Talk Productions/Channel 4 and Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

SARAH QUINTRELL (Writer) Ellen – Touchpaper Television/Channel 4

VINAY PATEL (Writer) Murdered By My Father – BBC Studios/BBC Three

COSTUME DESIGN

CHARLOTTE HOLDICH The Durrells – Sid Gentle Films Ltd/Masterpiece/ITV

MICHELE CLAPTON The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

NIGEL EGERTON The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses – Richard III – Neal Street Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two

SUSIE COULTHARD San Junipero (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow/Netflix

DIGITAL CREATIVITY

ALCHEMY VR David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef – Atlantic Productions/BBC One

MATT WALKER, BEN GONSHAW, EWA HEADLEY, TRISTAN LEAVER Attenborough’s Story Of Life App – BBC Worldwide/AKQA/BBC

PRODUCTION TEAM Humans – Channel 4/4creative/Facebook Creative Shop/PullString/Joi Polloi/Snapchat/Channel 4

SUNSET + VINE, DELTATRE, LIVE WIRE, GOLDEN EGG PRODUCTIONS Paralympics 2016 – Sunset + Vine/DeltaTre/Live Wire/Golden Egg Productions/Channel 4

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

ANNA HALL Behind Closed Doors – True Vision Aire/BBC One

DANIEL GORDON Hillsborough – Very Much So Productions/BBC Two

JAMES BLUEMEL Exodus: Our Journey To Europe – KEO Films/BBC Two

PETER BEARD Gender Clinic: Kids On The Edge – Century Films/Channel 4

DIRECTOR: FICTION

EUROS LYN Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC One

MARC MUNDEN National Treasure – The Forge/Channel 4

STEPHEN DALDRY The Crown (Episode Two) – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

SUSANNE BIER The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

CHRIS POWER Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios/ Mitre Television/ITV

NIKKI PARSONS Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

NIKKI PARSONS The Centenary Of The Battle of the Somme: Thiepval – BBC Studios/BBC One

PETE ANDREWS Wimbledon 2016 – BBC Sport/NEP Visions Ltd/BBC One

EDITING: FACTUAL

ANDY WORBOYS Hillsborough – Very Much So Productions/BBC Two

DAVE PEARCE Planet Earth II (Deserts) – BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

MATT MEECH Planet Earth II (Islands) – BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

SIMON SYKES, NICK FENTON, SUNSHINE JACKSON Exodus: Our Journey To Europe – KEO Films/BBC Two

EDITING: FICTION

ANDREW MCCLELLAND Sherlock: The Abominable Bride – Hartswood Films/BBC One

BEN LESTER The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character 7/BBC One

GARY DOLLNER Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

LUKE DUNKLEY National Treasure – The Forge/Channel 4

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM

BERNIE DAVIS, DAVID COLE, KEVIN DUFF, PATRICK DOHERTY Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance 2016 – BBC Studios/BBC One

DAVE NEWTON, MARK KENYON, JASON GILKISON, VICKY GILL Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

KAREN BRUCE, PATRICK DOHERTY, MARK KENYON, MARK BUSK-COWLEY Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV

KEVIN DUFF, HOWARD KNOCK, TONY FREEMAN, NICK COLLIER The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration – ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

JACQUELINE FOWLER War And Peace – BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One

NIC COLLINS Victoria – Mammoth Screen/ITV

TANYA LODGE San Junipero (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow/Netflix

VANESSA WHITE, FLORIS SCHULLER, NEILL GORTON Tracey Ullman’s Show – BBC Studios/Allan McKeown Presents/BBC One

ORIGINAL MUSIC

ANNE DUDLEY Poldark – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

CRISTOBAL TAPIA DE VEER National Treasure – The Forge/Channel 4

HANS ZIMMER, JACOB SHEA, JASHA KLEBE Planet Earth II – BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

MARTIN PHIPPS War And Peace – BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL

JOHN AITCHISON, ROB WHITWORTH, MARK MACEWEN Planet Earth II (Cities) – BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

JOHN SHIER, JONATHAN JONES, BARRIE BRITTON Planet Earth II (Deserts) – BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

JOHN SHIER, MATEO WILLIS, BARRIE BRITTON Planet Earth II (Mountains) – BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

TOM CROWLEY, MARK MACEWEN, JOHN BROWN Planet Earth II (Jungles) – BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

ADRIANO GOLDMAN The Crown (Episode Five) – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

JAMES FRIEND Rillington Place – BBC Studios/Bandit Television/BBC One

OLE BIRKELAND National Treasure – The Forge/Channel 4

SEAMUS MCGARVEY Nosedive (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow/Netflix

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CHRIS ROOPE War And Peace – BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One

MARTIN CHILDS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

PAT CAMPBELL Rillington Place – BBC Studios/Bandit Television/BBC One

TOM BURTON The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

SOUND: FACTUAL

GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS, TIM OWENS Planet Earth II (Cities) – BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

JOHN ROGERSON, JAY PRICE, LAURIE GOODE, ANDY PADDON Forces Of Nature With Brian Cox – BBC Studios/BBC One

KATE HOPKINS, GRAHAM WILD Planet Earth II (Jungles) – BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

SOUND TEAM Olympic Opening Ceremony 2016 – OBS/BBC One

SOUND: FICTION

AITOR BERENGUER, HOWARD BARGROFF, ALEX SAWYER, ADAM ARMITAGE The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

CHRIS ASHWORTH, LEE WALPOLE, STUART HILLIKER, JEFF RICHARDSON War And Peace – BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One

JOHN MOONEY, DOUGLAS SINCLAIR, HOWARD BARGROFF, JON SALMON-JOYCE Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

SOUND TEAM The Missing – New Pictures/Two Brothers Productions/BBC One

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

BLUEBOLT, PAU COSTA MUELLER The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

HENRY BADGETT, JAN GUILFOYLE, JEN DOELDISSON, SIMONE GRATTAROLA War And Peace – BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One

JUSTIN HUTCHINSON-CHATBURN, FRAMESTORE, GLASSWORKS, BASEBLACK Playtest (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow/Netflix

MILK VFX, CHRIS REYNOLDS The Last Dragonslayer – Blueprint Pictures/Sky 1

ONE OF US, MOLINARE The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

REAL SFX, MILK VFX, KEVIN HORSEWOOD Sherlock: The Abominable Bride – Hartswood Films/BBC One

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

ALEX MACLEAN The Durrells – Sid Gentle Films Ltd/Masterpiece/ITV

PATRICK CLAIR, RAOUL MARKS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

PATRICK CLAIR, RAOUL MARKS, ELASTIC The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

RICHARD NORLEY, LEE JACOBS, CALLUM O’REILLY Paralympics 2016 – Sunset + Vine/Channel 4

WRITER: COMEDY

JULIA DAVIS Camping – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

STEFAN GOLASZEWSKI Mum – Big Talk Productions/BBC Two

STEVE COOGAN, NEIL GIBBONS, ROB GIBBONS Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

WRITER: DRAMA

LEVI DAVID ADDAI Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC One

PETER MORGAN The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

SALLY WAINWRIGHT Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC One

SIMON NYE The Durrells – Sid Gentle Films Ltd/Masterpiece/ITV