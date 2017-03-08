EXCLUSIVE: Drew Goddard, the Academy Award nominated writer of The Martian who is also penning Sinister Six and Robpocalypse, has just sold his spec Bad Times At The El Royale to 20th Century Fox. The project, which will be produced by the screenwriter as well, will mark his second feature as director, too. Goddard helmed the pilot episode of The Good Place which stars Ted Danson and Kristen Bell for NBC and also directed the horror film Cabin in the Woods in 2012.

The story for the script Bad Times At The El Royale is being kept under wraps. Steve Asbell is the 20th Century Fox exec on the project. Goddard, who has also shared a WGA win and was Emmy nominated for Lost, is repped by UTA.