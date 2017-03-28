After scoring glowing reviews out of the South by Southwest film festival, Edgar Wright’s action heist pic Baby Driver starring Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort and Jon Bernthal is moving up to Wednesday, June 28. Pic was originally scheduled for release on Aug. 11. against New Line/Warner Bros.’ Annabelle 2, Weinstein Co.’s Wind River

The news was announced at Sony’s CinemaCon presentation today by president of worldwide distribution Rory Bruer. Sony’s session started with the opening six minute scene from Baby Driver, followed by Wright, Hamm and Elgort taking the stage to talk up exhibitors. “I designed Baby Driver to be seen large and loud,” said Wright winking to exhibs that his latest car movie driven by music, wasn’t intended for cell phones, but big screens. “We rehearsed to the music (in the film),” said Wright. Elgort plays the getaway driver Baby, and the music he listens to is from stolen ipods. Wright wrote the script around the music in the script. “There was no CGI or green screens, many people have a fantasy of being in a high-speed chase and the key thing is to make them all real,” said Wright who strapped himself to the car to shoot the picture going backwards at 70mph.

“There’s not a lot of acting in the backseat where I’m sitting sweating and terrified,” said Hamm, “Everything was shot and it was real and it’s all up there.”

On its new date, Baby Driver will head into Independence Day traffic with the weekend holiday stretch occurring from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4. Baby Driver will follow in the wake of Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight on July 23 and act as older male counterprogramming to Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3, but it will butt up against the New Line/Warner Bros.’ Will Ferrell-Amy Poehler movie The House. In addition, Weinstein Co. has Blumhouse’s Amityville: The Awakening finally opening while Focus Features will expand Sofia Coppola’s Beguiled.