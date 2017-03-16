IMAX is set to digitally re-master Arka Mediaworks’ hotly-anticipated fantasy Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The sequel to 2015 Telugu smash Baahubali: The Beginning will go out in IMAX theaters in India beginning April 28, to be followed by additional select international markets.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion reunites the director with star Prabhas, along with Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. Check out the just-dropped trailer above (no subtitles).

“A major factor for the wide appeal of the Baahubali films is the scale and immersive nature with which we designed and filmed them. So it is very exciting that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be released in the IMAX format, which best showcases this and gives the viewer a great experience,” said Rajamouli.

The first film went on to be the third-highest grossing Indian title globally with an estimated $97M. It won the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2015. At opening, it grossed over $20M locally and had a weekend take of about $28M worldwide. In the U.S., a $4.6M debut beat the launches of such Bollywood blockbusters as PK and Chennai Express. On 4,200 screens, it was a particularly wide release for a southern title. The period war epic hails from Tollywood (as the Telugu industry is known) and was released originally in four versions: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

This one picks up with hero Shivudu (Prabhas) as he comes to terms with his legacy and the responsibility placed on him by this knowledge. Shivudu’s quest aims to find the answer to the question that’s plagued fans of the franchise: Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?

This IMAX release further bolsters the company’s commitment to local-language blockbusters in India; it previously released Aamir Khan’s 2013 record-breaker Dhoom 3 in the format.