James Cameron has nixed a 2018 blue Christmas: The director says Avatar 2 won’t make that planned release date.

“Well, 2018 is not happening,” Cameron told The Toronto Star, adding that a replacement date has not been set. The delay marks the third postponement of the the much-anticipated sequel, which initially was set for a December 2014 release.

“What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases,” Cameron said. “So, we’re not making Avatar 2, we’re making Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5.” The last three films in the series were scheduled for 2020, 2022 and 2023 releases; Cameron did not say whether those films would now be delayed.