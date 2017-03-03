EXCLUSIVE: Augusto Aguilera has landed the final main role in 20th Century Fox’s reboot The Predator, which Shane Black is directing from a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker. Production began last month and Fox has already staked out a February 9, 2018 release date.

Aguilera (Chasing Life) is the final piece of the the alien-hunter team alongside Sterling K. Brown, Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key. The plot is under wraps but he film is part of the original franchise that began with 1987’s Predator.

Aguilera’s recent credits include the Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s Hulu pilot Citizen, Ice for Antoine Fuqua and John Singleton’s FX pilot Snowfall. He is repped by Global Artists Agency and Anonymous Content.