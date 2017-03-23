The stage is set for the sixth annual ATX Television Festival. Organizers said today that the event will kick off with an opening-night screening and panel for Snowfall, John Singleton’s upcoming FX series inspired by the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in early-1980s Los Angeles. Also on tap for the 2017 edition, which runs June 8-11 in Austin, are the fest’s first network presidents panel and a number of other premiere screenings and panels.

The Network Presidents discussion will feature Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment; Craig Erwich, SVP/Head of Content at Hulu; Casey Bloys, President of HBO Programming; and Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX. Topics will include the mounting pressures of defining their brands while maintaining and growing their audiences, the changing models of picking up and distributing series and creating content that pushes the medium forward in an ever-diversifying landscape. Additional panelists might be added later, organizers said.

FX

Along with the Snowfall event, two returning FX dramas will screen at ATX: Fargo, which has won back-to-back Miniseries/Limited Series Emmys for its first two seasons and whose third go-round launches April 19, and The Americans, which earned its first Outstanding Drama Series Emmy nom last year and also will have a panel session with showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. Its Season 5 kicked off this month.

Cable rival AMC will premiere a new episode of his zombie spinoff Fear the Walking Dead at ATX, followed by a Q&A with EPs and cast. The network will also screen the Season 1 finale of their upcoming series The Son.

HBO

Premium cabler HBO is bringing three series to Austin this summer: The Leftovers, which will have a panel with EPs Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta, and Mimi Leder; Mark Duplass will offer a sneak peek at his new comedy Room 104, which he created and exec produces with brother Jay Duplass; and Girls will celebrate its final season with a panel featuring Vice President of HBO Programming, Kathleen McCaffrey; casting director Jennifer Euston; and cast members Alex Karpovsky and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The new lineup joins previously announced ATX fest events including a reunion of Alias writers, a Parks and Recreation community screening; reunions for Designing Women, Northern Exposure, thirtysomething and The Comeback; “Canceled Too Soon” panels with The Black Donnellys and The Middleman; and much more.

Among other newly announced ATX 2017 highlights: