Focus Features has chosen SXSW to world premiere its Charlize Theron spy pic Atomic Blonde, formerly titled The Coldest City and based on the Oni Press graphic novel of that name. It’s the latest pic from David Leitch, the John Wick director who is already at work on his next project Deadpool 2. As the new red-band trailer that debuted today most certainly shows, it also returns Theron to kick-arse mode (she plays a Brit MI6 assassin) that serves a visceral reminder of her Imperator Furiosa role in Mad Max: Fury Road and how good the Oscar winner is at being a badass.

Kurt Johnstad wrote the screenplay, an action thriller that follows Theron’s lethal assassin Lorraine Broughton as she is sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city. She partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies. John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones co-star.

Nick Meyer, Marc Schaberg, Joe Nozemack, Steven V. Scavelli, Ethan Smith, David Guillod and Johnstad are producers. Atomic Blonde splashes down Sunday at Austin’s Paramount Theater and will hit theaters July 28.

Check out the trailer above and the poster below.