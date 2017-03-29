Ashton Holmes, known for his breakout role in the New Lines’ A History Of Violence, is set to co-star in the Bruce Willis-starring action film Acts of Violence, from Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films. Directed by Brett Donowho, Holmes joins Mike Epps, Cole Hauser, Shawn Ashmore, Sophia Bush, and Melissa Bolona in the pic, which starts shooting this week.

Holmes will play Roman, one of the vigilante brothers who infiltrate a human trafficking ring to extricate a loved one with the help of Detective Avery (Willis), who is on the case to help find their lost one.

Randall Emmett, George Furla and Tony Callie are producing, with Brandon Hogan, Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones exec producing.

Ashton, currently co-stars as Garrett in the BET series Being Mary Jane with Gabrielle Union. His previous credits include the Steven Spielberg exec produced miniseries The Pacific for HBO, and the Miramax film Smart People with Dennis Quaid and Sarah Jessica Parker. He’s repped by APA, Primary Wave and David Feldman.