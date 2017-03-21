Ashley Judd (Missing) is set as a new series regular on the second season of Epix’s drama series Berlin Station, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Created by Olen Steinhauer, the contemporary spy drama takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage in the midst of an investigation into a now-famous whistleblower. The series follows Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage), a new arrival at Berlin’s CIA station who is on a clandestine mission to uncover the source of the Thomas Shaw leaks. Richard Jenkins, Michelle Forbes, Rhys Ifans, Leland Orser and Tamlyn Tomita also star.

Judd will play BB Yates, Berlin’s disarming new Chief of Station, nicknamed “The Station Whisperer” for her itinerant work in the field shoring up CIA stations in moral or corporate disrepair. Part company loyalist and part maverick, BB toes a dangerous line between serving those above her and empowering those below her. Always a contradiction, she arrives in Berlin to defy expectations and breathe new life into the troubled CIA station she now runs. Judd joins Keke Palmer, who also was recently announced as a new series regular for Season 2.

Emmy-nominated for her starring role in ABC miniseries Missing, Judd recently appeared in Black Bear Pictures’ Barry as Ann Dunham, Barack Obama’s mother, which premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Judd also was seen in Insurgent, the second film in the Divergent franchise. She’s repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.

“We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Ashley Judd to the cast of Berlin Station,” said Mark Greenberg, President and CEO of Epix. “With its illustrious auspices among both cast and producers – and subject matter that is more timely than ever – Berlin Station brings the kind of high-quality, compelling storytelling for which Epix is known. We couldn’t be more excited to embark on a new season.”

“We are excited to have Ashley and Keke on board and are eager to begin the second season of this critically acclaimed show in the intriguing city of Berlin with our outstanding partners at Epix,” said Amy Powell, President, Paramount TV.

Berlin Station will begin production in Berlin on March 31 with an eye towards a 2017 return on Epix.