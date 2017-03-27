Katie Cassidy, who exited the CW series Arrow after meeting her tragic fate in Season 4 as Laurel Lance, is returning as Laurel’s doppelgänger Black Siren. The character will re-appear in episodes #522 and #523, and continue as a series regular in Season 6.

Here’s what Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim had to say about Cassidy rejoining the cast:

“One of the things that most excites us about Arrow is that we go where the story takes us. Last year, the story took us to the tragic death of Laurel Lance. This year, our midseason finale reintroduced us to Laurel’s doppelgänger, Black Siren. We were so taken by Katie’s fearless interpretation of this character that we knew her story was not yet finished. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Katie back to Arrow as Black Siren, though as her appearances on Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow this season show, she never really left the family.”

Cassidy’s Laurel came back from the dead to appear in Arrow‘s 100th episode, and also had appeared in Legends and The Flash.

