Senator Arnold Schwarzenegger? Thanks but no thanks, says the former California governor and Celebrity Apprentice host.

“I’m deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform like we passed here in California,” Schwarzenegger writes on his Facebook page today.

Facebook

“Gerrymandering has completely broken our political system and I believe my best platform to help repair it is from the outside, by campaigning for independent redistricting commissions. Thank you for your kind messages and all of the support and I hope you’ll join me in my battle against gerrymandering with the same enthusiasm.”

Reports of a U.S. Senate run have surfaced recently even as Schwarzenegger has publicly feuded with his former friend and Apprentice forerunner Donald Trump.