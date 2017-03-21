When Arnold Schwarzenegger was Donald Trump’s replacement as host Celebrity Apprentice, The President of the United States liked to mock Arnold’s ratings whenever possible, including at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Now that Schwarzenegger’s done with the reality competition series and says he won’t be back, he’s returning the compliment, mocking Trump’s lousy approval ratings, which got even worse when his skinny budget was revealed, showing plans to eliminate after-school programs and even Meals on Wheels: