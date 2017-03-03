Arnold Schwarzenegger has issued a statement saying he is leaving NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice, suggesting Donald Trump is the reason.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone – from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department – was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage,” Schwarzenegger said.

NBC declined to comment. The network has not said if it will order more seasons of the reality competition series from Burnett, on which Trump starred until deciding to make his run for the White House.

While interviewing the former California governor about his role in upcoming drama Aftermath, Empire turned the talk to the Schwarzeneger’s NBC reality show which has been sloughing viewers this season.

“I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity. But under the circumstances I don’t want to do it again,” the former bodybuilder responded.

“NBC did everything they could to promote the show and [producer] Mark Burnett did a fantastic job. No one really knew that this was going to happen and I think that everyone was caught off guard…When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it.”

“Even if asked [to return] I would decline.” Schwarzenegger said. “With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

Trump has missed few opportunities to whack Schwarzenegger’s performance on the show, on which Trump continues to be paid as a producer.

In January, then POTUS-elect Trump, took time out from forming his cabinet, dismantling Obamacare, and pounding out a plan to finance the wall he insists Mexico is going to pay for, to savage Schwarzenegger’s performance as executioner-in-chief:

“Wow the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. ”

The New Celebrity Apprentice host took the high road, responding via Twitter:

“There’s nothing more important than the people’s work” and “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.” Schwarzenegger also tweeted that day: